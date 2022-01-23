Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00173379 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00034497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00365532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064980 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars.

