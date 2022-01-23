Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

