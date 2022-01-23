Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $929,000 Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STGW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $26,908,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $3,700,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $660,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STGW opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stagwell Inc has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

