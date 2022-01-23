Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $714,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

