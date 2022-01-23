Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3,246.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

