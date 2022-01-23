Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE IP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.