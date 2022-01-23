Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.