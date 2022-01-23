Head to Head Survey: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and Mplx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.52 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Mplx $7.57 billion 4.20 -$720.00 million $2.71 11.51

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mplx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guardforce AI and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Mplx 0 2 7 0 2.78

Mplx has a consensus target price of $35.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Mplx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mplx is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Mplx 30.79% 24.02% 8.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mplx beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water. The Gathering and Processing segment gathers, processes and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

