Head to Head Review: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TDCX and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $323.36 million 5.55 $64.04 million N/A N/A Ebix $625.61 million 1.47 $92.38 million $2.35 12.66

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TDCX and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX presently has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 141.24%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Ebix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Ebix 7.60% 14.12% 6.14%

Summary

Ebix beats TDCX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

