Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

HA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

