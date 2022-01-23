Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Lowered to €145.70

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €146.00 ($165.91) to €145.70 ($165.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.51.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

