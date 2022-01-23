Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Hanmi Financial has set its Q3 guidance at $0.86 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $762.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.