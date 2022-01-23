H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05.

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TriNet Group by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.