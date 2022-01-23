Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.23. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $15.33 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

