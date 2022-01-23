Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 1,338,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

