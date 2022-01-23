Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $772.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

GSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

