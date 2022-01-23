Gravity Finance (GFI) Tops One Day Volume of $1,094.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 34% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $976,713.16 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.35 or 0.06979035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,248.29 or 1.00135730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

