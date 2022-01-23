Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

RDN opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

