Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 729,600 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.