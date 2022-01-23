Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 34,971 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,971 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 288,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 144.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 96.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 749.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 145,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

