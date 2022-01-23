Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 5,879 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $150.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

