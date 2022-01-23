Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of Primoris Services worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 234.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 37.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

