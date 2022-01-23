Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.39.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

