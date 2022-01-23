good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$1.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price target on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CVE:GDNP opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.24 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

