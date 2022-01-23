GoNetwork (GOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,089.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GoNetwork has a market cap of $197,979.89 and approximately $21,089.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,146.31 or 0.99945995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00086190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00031279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.56 or 0.00428146 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

