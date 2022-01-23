Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 456,597 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Coherent worth $122,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $255.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.62. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.43 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

