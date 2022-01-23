Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Tractor Supply worth $131,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $33,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.94. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.