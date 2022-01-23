Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $118,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

MPWR opened at $397.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock worth $17,098,191 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

