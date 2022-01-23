Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 53,424 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Paylocity worth $113,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

PCTY opened at $185.34 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its 200 day moving average is $249.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.