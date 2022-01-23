Glovista Investments LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 30.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

