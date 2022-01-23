Glovista Investments LLC Sells 119,755 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,755 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

