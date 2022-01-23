Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

