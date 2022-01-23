Glovista Investments LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 35,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 371,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

