Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91. Getinge has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

