Gerald Gilewicz Sells 7,500 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,548.60.

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$164.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.32.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

