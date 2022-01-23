Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
NYSE GCO traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 265,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,576. The company has a market capitalization of $860.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Genesco has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $73.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Genesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
