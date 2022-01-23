Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE GCO traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 265,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,576. The company has a market capitalization of $860.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Genesco has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Genesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

