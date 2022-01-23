General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.