General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,610,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $349,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $553,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

