Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Hits $17.94 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $17.94 million and $225,681.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.