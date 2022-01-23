FY2021 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

