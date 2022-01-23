FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.43. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

