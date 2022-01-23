Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $60.70 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

