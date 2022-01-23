Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 48,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 324,992 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

The company has a market cap of $524.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3,951.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 632,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 616,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

