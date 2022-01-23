Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $13.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 427,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,181. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.