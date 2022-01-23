Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.61.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

