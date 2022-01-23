Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Fortive worth $49,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 136,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

