Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 1,397,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.