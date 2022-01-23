Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.39

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 155612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several research firms have commented on FOR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $911.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

