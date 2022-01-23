Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.39

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 155612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Several research firms have commented on FOR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $911.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93.
In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
