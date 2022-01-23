Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

