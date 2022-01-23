Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

